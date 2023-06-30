MULTIMEDIA

'The Papal Visits' exhibit at Manila Cathedral

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Local and foreign tourists view the exhibit "The Papal Visits" at the Blessed Souls Chapel of the Manila Cathedral in Manila on Friday. The exhibition, which is open for public viewing until July 2, showcases the Philippine papal visits of St. Paul VI in 1970, St. John Paul II in 1981 and 1995, and the most recent visit by Pope Francis in 2015. The exhibition also has on display, the "Popemobile," which Pope Francis first used upon his arrival at the Villamor Airbase, during his visit.