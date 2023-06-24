MULTIMEDIA

Devotees participate in Taong Putik rites

Gigie Cruz , ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees donning dried banana leaves covered in mud hear Mass at the St. John the Baptist Church, as they participate in the early morning Taong Putik rites in celebration of the feast of St John the Baptist in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on Saturday. St. John the Baptist Church allowed devotees to enter the church compound after 3 years of subdued celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.