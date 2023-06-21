Summer solstice in Manila

MULTIMEDIA
Enjoying the summer solstice
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 21 2023 09:05 PM | Updated as of Jun 21 2023 11:50 PM
Park-goers take advantage of the extended daylight due to the summer solstice as they walk around the Manila Cathedral in Manila on the early evening of Wednesday. Summer solstice, which happens once a year in each of the world’s hemispheres, sees the longest day and shortest night of the year.
- /sports/06/22/23/angel-citys-alyssa-thompson-named-to-us-world-cup-roster
- /entertainment/06/22/23/tomorrow-x-together-the-jonas-brothers-team-up-for-new-song
- /news/06/22/23/doh-supply-of-hiv-drugs-enough-for-ph-patients-until-2024
- /video/business/06/22/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6424-ahead-of-bsp-decision
- /video/news/06/22/23/senate-begins-probe-on-complaints-vs-cebu-pacific-other-airlines