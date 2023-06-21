Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the summer solstice

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 21 2023 09:05 PM | Updated as of Jun 21 2023 11:50 PM

Summer solstice in Manila

Park-goers take advantage of the extended daylight due to the summer solstice as they walk around the Manila Cathedral in Manila on the early evening of Wednesday. Summer solstice, which happens once a year in each of the world’s hemispheres, sees the longest day and shortest night of the year. 

