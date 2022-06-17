San Juan, 15 years a city

MULTIMEDIA

Playing at Pinaglabanan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

San Juan residents spend time at the Pinaglabanan Shrine park on Friday. This day marks San Juan’s 15th year of cityhood after residents ratified the conversion of the then municipality into a highly urbanized city on June 17, 2007, pursuant to Republic Act No. 9388.