San Juan, 15 years a city

MULTIMEDIA
Playing at Pinaglabanan
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 17 2022 08:26 PM
San Juan residents spend time at the Pinaglabanan Shrine park on Friday. This day marks San Juan’s 15th year of cityhood after residents ratified the conversion of the then municipality into a highly urbanized city on June 17, 2007, pursuant to Republic Act No. 9388.
