Ajisai flowers in bloom in Japan's Hasedera temple

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

Hasedera temple visitors are attracted by "ajisai"rainy season flowers, or hydrangeas, at the Hasedera temple in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Thursday. The temple announced on its website on June 11 that the hydrangeas at the temple are in full bloom now, causing many tourists to visit the site attracted by the colorful scenery.