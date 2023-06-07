MULTIMEDIA
Exploring Intramuros as Independence Day nears
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 07 2023 07:39 PM
Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on Wednesday. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day.
