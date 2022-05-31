Home  >  Life

Posted at May 31 2022 12:47 PM

Japan's largest fish owl

A Blakiston's fish owl, or Shima owl, flies off with a fish in a forest near the town of Rausu, Hokkaido, northern Japan, in this photo issued on Monday. The Shima owl is the largest owl in Japan with its 70 cm in total length and 180 cm when the wings are spread. 

