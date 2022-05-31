MULTIMEDIA
Japan’s largest fish owl
Jiji Press, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 31 2022 12:47 PM | Updated as of Jun 01 2022 03:47 PM
A Blakiston's fish owl, or Shima owl, flies off with a fish in a forest near the town of Rausu, Hokkaido, northern Japan, in this photo issued on Monday. The Shima owl is the largest owl in Japan with its 70 cm in total length and 180 cm when the wings are spread.
