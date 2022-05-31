MULTIMEDIA

Japan’s largest fish owl

Jiji Press, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Blakiston's fish owl, or Shima owl, flies off with a fish in a forest near the town of Rausu, Hokkaido, northern Japan, in this photo issued on Monday. The Shima owl is the largest owl in Japan with its 70 cm in total length and 180 cm when the wings are spread.