DOT celebrates local culture

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Sindayaw Philippines Performing Arts Guild performs cultural dances as part of the "Tara, Pasyal Na!" grand cultural celebration, a partnership with the Department of Tourism and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, at Eastwood City in Quezon City on Friday. The celebration is in line with the tourism department's "Philippine Experience" program, featuring culture, heritage, and arts unique to each region, as part of promoting and developing tourist destinations as the country reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic.