Lucban prepares for Pahiyas

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Residents creatively decorate houses using fresh produce and colorful "kiping" (leaf-shaped wafer) on the eve of Pahiyas Festival on Sunday. The Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon is celebrated annually on May 15 to pay tribute to San Isidro Labrador for a bountiful harvest.