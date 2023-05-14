Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lucban prepares for Pahiyas Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 14 2023 02:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents creatively decorate houses using fresh produce and colorful "kiping" (leaf-shaped wafer) on the eve of Pahiyas Festival on Sunday. The Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon is celebrated annually on May 15 to pay tribute to San Isidro Labrador for a bountiful harvest. Read More: Pahiyas Lucban Quezon San Isidro Labrador /sports/05/14/23/nu-sweeps-its-way-to-complete-3-peat-quest-in-mens-volley/sports/05/14/23/how-angel-canino-clinched-uaap-season-85-mvp/life/05/14/23/theater-review-twenty-questions-has-timeless-appeal/overseas/05/14/23/turkey-decides-erdogans-future-in-knife-edge-vote/entertainment/05/14/23/stars-pen-heartwarming-tributes-on-mothers-day