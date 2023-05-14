Home  >  Life

Lucban prepares for Pahiyas

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2023 02:53 PM

Residents creatively decorate houses using fresh produce and colorful "kiping" (leaf-shaped wafer) on the eve of Pahiyas Festival on Sunday. The Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon is celebrated annually on May 15 to pay tribute to San Isidro Labrador for a bountiful harvest.

