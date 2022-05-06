Kalesa waits for tourists in Laoag

MULTIMEDIA
Ready to take tourists for a ride
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news
Posted at May 06 2022 09:55 PM
41-year old kutsero Gilbert Dela Cruz (R) waits for tourists looking for a ride aboard his brightly lit kalesa bearing the face of former president Ferdinand Marcos near the Ilocos Norte Provincial Capitol in Laoag City, Friday. The Marcos family remains popular in the region with son and namesake Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gunning for the presidency less than 40 years after his father was deposed and fled to Hawaii.
