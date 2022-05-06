Kalesa waits for tourists in Laoag

MULTIMEDIA

Ready to take tourists for a ride

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

41-year old kutsero Gilbert Dela Cruz (R) waits for tourists looking for a ride aboard his brightly lit kalesa bearing the face of former president Ferdinand Marcos near the Ilocos Norte Provincial Capitol in Laoag City, Friday. The Marcos family remains popular in the region with son and namesake Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gunning for the presidency less than 40 years after his father was deposed and fled to Hawaii.