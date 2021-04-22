MULTIMEDIA
Gunning for Guinness on Earth Day
Jorge Silva, Reuters
Posted at Apr 22 2021 10:55 PM
Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya temple attend a meditation ceremony on Earth Day and light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the Earth to set a Guinness World Record for largest flaming image, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand on Thursday. Earth Day, first celebrated in 1970, is an annual event that demonstrates support for environmental protection and aims to raise awareness about issues affecting the planet with this year’s theme being “Restore Our Earth.”
