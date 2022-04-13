The Moriones is back

MULTIMEDIA

Moriones Festival back after 2-year absence

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A 'Morion' wearing a surgical mask above his Roman Centurion mask, joins a parade during the Moriones Festival in Boac, Marinduque on Wednesday. The Moriones is a religious festival during Holy Week held in the province of Marinduque wherein men and women, dressed in costumes and masks, reenact the biblical story of Jesus Christ's last days before he was crucified on the cross. The festival is being held after a two-year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.