Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Sun sets over Mt. Samat Cross

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 07:09 PM

Sun sets over Mt. Samat Cross

The Mt. Samat Cross is silhouetted by the sun as it sets over Manila Bay on Thursday in Manila. The 312-foot cross in Pilar, Bataan is a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in the Battle of Bataan during World War II. 

Read More:  sun   sunset   Mt. Samat   cross   Pilar   Bataan  