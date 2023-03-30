Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Sun sets over Mt. Samat Cross Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2023 07:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Mt. Samat Cross is silhouetted by the sun as it sets over Manila Bay on Thursday in Manila. The 312-foot cross in Pilar, Bataan is a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in the Battle of Bataan during World War II. Read More: sun sunset Mt. Samat cross Pilar Bataan /video/news/03/30/23/higit-20-patay-sa-sunog-sa-barko-pa-sulu/business/03/30/23/labor-groups-urge-dole-to-act-on-wage-hike-petition/news/03/30/23/doj-nilinaw-ang-pagtuturing-umano-kay-teves-bilang-pugante/business/03/30/23/bcda-backs-250-m-waste-to-energy-project-in-new-clark-city/business/03/30/23/monde-nissin-says-revenues-up-but-profits-down-in-2022