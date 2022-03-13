Respite from the heat at Wawa Dam

MULTIMEDIA
Cooling off at Wawa Dam In Rizal
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 13 2022 07:46 PM
People spend leisure time at Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal on Sunday. Authorities are currently preparing guidelines as they study the possibility of further easing COVID-19 restrictions to “Alert Level 0,” with the number of coronavirus infections continuing to decline and the government targeting a higher vaccination rate.
