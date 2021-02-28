Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Maintaining Iloilo City's bike lanes Arnold Almacen, Handout/Iloilo City government Posted at Feb 28 2021 02:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Cyclists join “Bisikleta Ko, Kadate Ko!”, a post Valentine charity fundraiser event in Iloilo City on Sunday. The 29-kilometer fun ride will benefit the ongoing improvement and beautification project of the city’s bike lanes. FROM THE ARCHIVES: On your bike: Cycling to work linked with large health benefits Read More: Iloilo bicycle bike lanes cyclists biking /overseas/02/28/21/chinese-teams-looking-for-vaccines-for-covid-19-variants-for-a-long-time-expert-says/sports/02/28/21/boxing-alvarez-crushes-yildirim-to-retain-super-middleweight-crown/news/02/28/21/lung-center-of-the-philippines-handa-na-para-sa-covid-19-vaccination/overseas/02/28/21/pair-of-black-swans-spotted-in-hong-kong-experts-think-they-escaped-from-chinese-zoo/sports/02/28/21/mma-brandon-vera-relished-experience-on-the-apprentice-one-championship