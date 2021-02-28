Home  >  Life

Maintaining Iloilo City's bike lanes

Arnold Almacen, Handout/Iloilo City government

Posted at Feb 28 2021 02:02 PM

Cyclists join “Bisikleta Ko, Kadate Ko!”, a post Valentine charity fundraiser event in Iloilo City on Sunday. The 29-kilometer fun ride will benefit the ongoing improvement and beautification project of the city’s bike lanes.

