Return of cruise ship gives PH tourism a boost

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2023 03:52 PM

Foreign tourists from the Silver Spirit cruise ship are given a Philippine fiesta-themed welcome as they arrive at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila on Wednesday. The event marks the restart of cruise tourism in the country after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Tourism. 

