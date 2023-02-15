MULTIMEDIA
Return of cruise ship gives PH tourism a boost
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 15 2023 03:52 PM
Foreign tourists from the Silver Spirit cruise ship are given a Philippine fiesta-themed welcome as they arrive at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila on Wednesday. The event marks the restart of cruise tourism in the country after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Tourism.
