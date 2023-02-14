Mandaluyong City Jail PDLs celebrate Valentine's Day

MULTIMEDIA

In each other's arms

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) shares a tender moment with a loved one at the male dormitory of the Mandaluyong City Jail as they are serenaded during conjugal visitation hours on Valentine’s Day. The event called “Valentine’s Harana” comes just months after the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology allowed in-person visits for PDLs for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than 3 years ago.