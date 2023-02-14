Mandaluyong City Jail PDLs celebrate Valentine's Day

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA In each other's arms Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2023 05:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) shares a tender moment with a loved one at the male dormitory of the Mandaluyong City Jail as they are serenaded during conjugal visitation hours on Valentine’s Day. The event called “Valentine’s Harana” comes just months after the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology allowed in-person visits for PDLs for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than 3 years ago. Read More: Mandaluyong City Jail Person Deprived of Liberty PDL Valentine's Harana Harana 2023 /entertainment/02/14/23/happy-balentymes-did-donbelle-spend-feb-14-together/sports/02/14/23/pvl-macandili-remains-the-glue-for-f2-logistics/life/02/14/23/lolo-at-lola-na-text-mates-nagpakasal-ngayong-valentines/life/02/14/23/mabuhay-ka-tributes-pour-in-for-lualhati-bautista/business/02/14/23/mobile-number-porting-rises-following-sim-registration