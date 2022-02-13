Home  >  Life

Family celebrates Valentine’s Day at Rizal Park

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2022 08:21 PM

Pre-Valentine’s Day celebration at Rizal Park

A family poses for photos at a Valentine’s-themed display at the Rizal Park, Manila on Sunday. The feast of St Valentine, who is known as the patron saint of lovers, epileptics, and beekeepers, is celebrated annually on February 14. 

