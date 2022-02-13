Pre-Valentine’s Day celebration at Rizal Park

MULTIMEDIA
Family celebrates Valentine’s Day at Rizal Park
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 13 2022 08:21 PM
A family poses for photos at a Valentine’s-themed display at the Rizal Park, Manila on Sunday. The feast of St Valentine, who is known as the patron saint of lovers, epileptics, and beekeepers, is celebrated annually on February 14.
