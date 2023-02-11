MULTIMEDIA

Malabon Zoo celebrates pets for Valentine's Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Malabon Zoo owner Manny Tangco with other animal lovers and their pets participate in the zoo’s annual Valentine’s event on Saturday. The event, called “Pet Ko, Date Ko! A Celebration of Love Between Humans and Animals,” aims to give thanks to pets and highlight the “unconditional love” they provide for their humans.