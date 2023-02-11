MULTIMEDIA
Malabon Zoo celebrates pets for Valentine's Day
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 11 2023 02:04 PM
Malabon Zoo owner Manny Tangco with other animal lovers and their pets participate in the zoo’s annual Valentine’s event on Saturday. The event, called “Pet Ko, Date Ko! A Celebration of Love Between Humans and Animals,” aims to give thanks to pets and highlight the “unconditional love” they provide for their humans.
- /sports/02/11/23/ahead-of-womens-world-cup-pff-inks-deal-with-adidas
- /life/02/11/23/dogs-up-for-adoption-in-pre-valentines-event-in-muntinlupa
- /entertainment/02/11/23/look-benbens-miguel-guico-is-now-married
- /sports/02/11/23/adaptability-chemistry-why-rsg-slate-ph-acquired-h2wo
- /sports/02/11/23/oheb-to-captain-blacklists-mdl-roster