Year of the Tiger stamps

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 09:06 PM

The Philippine Post Office launches its commemorative "Year of the Tiger" stamps to mark the Chinese New Year at Seascape Village, Pasay City, on Monday. Despite subdued celebrations because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many Chinese-Filipinos are welcoming the Year of the Tiger with enthusiasm because it symbolizes strength and bravery. 

