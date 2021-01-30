Dam cleanup

Home  >  Life

Jan 30 2021

A caretaker removes garbage at Molino Dam on the border of Cavite and Las Piñas on Saturday. The gravity dam was built by hand in the 19th century to irrigate rice fields in the area.

