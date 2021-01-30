Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Dam cleanup ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 30 2021 05:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A caretaker removes garbage at Molino Dam on the border of Cavite and Las Piñas on Saturday. The gravity dam was built by hand in the 19th century to irrigate rice fields in the area. Read More: water dam Molino Dam Cavite Las Piñas /news/01/30/21/china-again-asserts-rights-in-s-china-sea-cites-international-law/life/01/30/21/stars-mourn-sudden-passing-of-hairstylist-chris-rodil/news/01/30/21/alamin-ilang-kanseladong-aktibidad-pista-sa-pebrero-dahil-sa-pandemya/sports/01/30/21/tennis-did-not-miss-tennis-or-most-players-kyrgios-says-ahead-of-return/sports/01/30/21/frustrated-mavs-prepare-for-consecutive-meetings-with-suns