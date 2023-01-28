Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pasay's Sto. Nino exhibit continues George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 28 2023 05:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit an exhibition featuring hundreds of images of the Sto. Niño in Pasay City on Saturday. Over 350 images from different parts of the country are on display from January 19 to 29 as part of the city’s commemoration of the feast of Sto. Niño. Read More: Pasay Sto Nino Sto nino commemoration /news/01/28/23/presyo-ng-sibuyas-sa-mga-palengke-sa-ncr-nasa-p200-p350-per-kilo-na/sports/01/28/23/pba-terrafirma-holds-on-to-upset-meralco/entertainment/01/28/23/kris-aquino-visits-disneyland-with-josh-bimby/entertainment/01/28/23/look-francine-diaz-fangirls-over-kathryn-bernardo/sports/01/28/23/pvl-returns-to-pre-pandemic-volleyball-protocols