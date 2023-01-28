MULTIMEDIA

Pasay's Sto. Nino exhibit continues

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People visit an exhibition featuring hundreds of images of the Sto. Niño in Pasay City on Saturday. Over 350 images from different parts of the country are on display from January 19 to 29 as part of the city’s commemoration of the feast of Sto. Niño.