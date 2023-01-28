Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Pasay's Sto. Nino exhibit continues

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2023 05:49 PM

Pasay's Sto. Nino exhibit continues

People visit an exhibition featuring hundreds of images of the Sto. Niño in Pasay City on Saturday. Over 350 images from different parts of the country are on display from January 19 to 29 as part of the city’s commemoration of the feast of Sto. Niño. 

Read More:  Pasay   Sto Nino   Sto nino commemoration  