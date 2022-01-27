Prepping for Chinese New Year

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Seng Guan temple prepped for Lunar New Year George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 27 2022 10:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A worker cleans the giant Buddha inside the Seng Guan temple in Tondo, Manila on Thursday as Chinese New Year nears. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has prohibited Chinese New Year festivities in the city from January 31 to February 1 for the second straight year in a bid to prevent another surge of COVID-19 cases. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Chinese New Year Lunar New Year Seng Guan temple /news/01/27/22/isko-not-ok-with-abortion-even-for-raped-women/sports/01/27/22/pba-shawn-glover-cleared-to-play-for-blackwater/spotlight/01/27/22/sws-4-of-5-adult-pinoys-willing-to-get-covid-booster/news/01/27/22/vp-bet-walden-bello-nilatag-ang-public-transport-plans/sports/01/27/22/esports-blacklist-upends-new-look-bren-in-sibol-qualifiers