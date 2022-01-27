Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Seng Guan temple prepped for Lunar New Year

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2022 10:06 PM

Prepping for Chinese New Year

A worker cleans the giant Buddha inside the Seng Guan temple in Tondo, Manila on Thursday as Chinese New Year nears. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has prohibited Chinese New Year festivities in the city from January 31 to February 1 for the second straight year in a bid to prevent another surge of COVID-19 cases. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Chinese New Year   Lunar New Year   Seng Guan temple  