Prepping for Chinese New Year

MULTIMEDIA

Seng Guan temple prepped for Lunar New Year

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A worker cleans the giant Buddha inside the Seng Guan temple in Tondo, Manila on Thursday as Chinese New Year nears. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has prohibited Chinese New Year festivities in the city from January 31 to February 1 for the second straight year in a bid to prevent another surge of COVID-19 cases.