Singapore Zoo welcomes Year of Tiger

Singapore Zoo celebrates Year of Tiger
Roslan Rahman, AFP
Posted at Jan 26 2022 11:50 AM | Updated as of Jan 26 2022 11:51 AM
A male Malayan tiger named Sulong reaches for his treat in a firecracker-shaped feeder, as part of festivities ahead of the Lunar New Year, at the Singapore Zoo in Singapore on Tuesday. The Tiger, which is ranked third in the Chinese Zodiac, symbolizes bravery, strength and authority.
