Singapore Zoo celebrates Year of Tiger

Roslan Rahman, AFP

Posted at Jan 26 2022 11:50 AM | Updated as of Jan 26 2022 11:51 AM

Singapore Zoo welcomes Year of Tiger

A male Malayan tiger named Sulong reaches for his treat in a firecracker-shaped feeder, as part of festivities ahead of the Lunar New Year, at the Singapore Zoo in Singapore on Tuesday. The Tiger, which is ranked third in the Chinese Zodiac, symbolizes bravery, strength and authority. 

