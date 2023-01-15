MULTIMEDIA

Viva Sto. Niño

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Devotees participate in a motorcade with images of the Santo Niño from the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo in Manila to mark its feast day on Sunday. The motorcade is held in place of the traditional "Lakbayaw" due to continuing COVID-19 cases, according to the parish.