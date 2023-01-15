Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Viva Sto. Niño Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2023 09:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Devotees participate in a motorcade with images of the Santo Niño from the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo in Manila to mark its feast day on Sunday. The motorcade is held in place of the traditional "Lakbayaw" due to continuing COVID-19 cases, according to the parish. Read More: Feast of Sto. Niño Sto. Niño Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño Tondo /life/01/15/23/prince-harry-says-he-left-most-damaging-claims-out-of-memoir/entertainment/01/15/23/avatar-2-success-proves-cinema-in-post-pandemic-resurgence-cameron/entertainment/01/15/23/helen-mirrens-golda-meir-biopic-to-premiere-at-berlin-fest/entertainment/01/15/23/the-last-of-us-a-new-test-for-video-game-adaptations/news/01/15/23/qc-faithful-honor-santo-nio-in-grand-procession