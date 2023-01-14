MULTIMEDIA

Dancing to honor the Sto Nino

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Students from the Sto. Niño Parochial School in Bago Bantay, Quezon City showcase dances similar to the Dinagyang, Ati-Atihan, and Sinulog festivals to honor the child Jesus for the Feast of the Sto. Niño celebrations. The Feast of the Sto. Nino is celebrated every third Sunday of January.