MULTIMEDIA
Dancing to honor the Sto Nino

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 14 2023 01:15 PM | Updated as of Jan 14 2023 01:16 PM

Students from the Sto. Niño Parochial School in Bago Bantay, Quezon City showcase dances similar to the Dinagyang, Ati-Atihan, and Sinulog festivals to honor the child Jesus for the Feast of the Sto. Niño celebrations. The Feast of the Sto. Nino is celebrated every third Sunday of January.

Read More:
Sto Nino
Feast of Sto Nino
Sto Nino Parochial School
dance
Pit Señor
Sto. Nino festival