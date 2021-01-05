Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Bubble dining in Pasay ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2021 07:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A restaurant personnel prepares a “dining pod”, an air conditioned and ventilated dining space where patrons can enjoy their meals with virtually no exposure to other diners, at a popular hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday. Restaurants are constantly seeking new ways to attract customers as the dining and tourism sectors suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DOH records 937 add’l COVID-19 cases, says surge in new cases still ‘possible’ Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 dining pod bubble dining dining restaurant covid /sports/01/05/21/thirdy-ravena-braces-for-arduous-recovery-process-after-injuring-finger/entertainment/01/05/21/i-am-finally-feeling-things-depression-once-killed-ice-seguerras-soul-but-he-has-now-reclaimed-it/entertainment/01/05/21/15-face-raps-for-pirating-mmff-movies/news/01/05/21/pacquiao-offers-p500k-for-info-on-suspects-in-dacera-slay-stresses-reviving-death-penalty/news/01/05/21/football-field-sa-tondo-tinaniman-ng-gulay-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya