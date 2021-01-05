Home  >  Life

Bubble dining in Pasay

Jan 05 2021

A restaurant personnel prepares a “dining pod”, an air conditioned and ventilated dining space where patrons can enjoy their meals with virtually no exposure to other diners, at a popular hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday. Restaurants are constantly seeking new ways to attract customers as the dining and tourism sectors suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

