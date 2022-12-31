Cristina Gonzalez just won her first-ever beauty pageant.

The actress and former Tacloban mayor was crowned Noble Queen of the Universe 2022 at the Tokyo Prince Hotel in Japan last December 29.

Gonzalez, who was also proclaimed Ambassador of Humanity, represented Visayas in the fourth edition of the pageant.

The first Noble Queen of the Universe crown was won by a fellow Filipina and actress, Patricia Javier.

Aside from Gonzalez, Noble Queen of the Universe 2022 featured two other representatives from the Philippines: Sheralene Shirata (Luzon) and Leira Buan (Mindanao).

Buan was crowned Noble Queen International and received the Ambassador Queen of Respect and Best in Long Gown awards.

Shirata, on the other hand, was named Noble Queen Earth on top of her Ambassador Queen of Environment and Best in National Costume awards.

Other winners include:

- Yuko Noguchi (Saitama, Japan): Noble Queen Globe, Ambassador Queen of Health and Wellness

- Jenny Miglioretto (Japan): Noble Queen Tourism, Ambassador Queen of Integrity

- Marjorie Renner (United States): Noble Queen of the Universe LTD, Ambassador Queen of Goodwill, Best in Active Wear

Related video: