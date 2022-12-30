Maria Ozawa leads opening of sports bar in Makati

Photo from Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge Facebook page

MANILA – Maria Ozawa is back in the Philippines as she led the opening of a high-end sports bar and restaurant in Makati just before 2022 ends.

Ozawa was featured by the company Mansion Sports and Entertainment Group (MSEG) in the soft launch of the Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge.

Located at C. Palanca, Legazpi Village, Makati, the Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge is a venue highlighting sports and bar entertainment, bringing together friends and sports enthusiasts over food, drinks, and music.

The establishment also offers a billiards bar that was constructed in coordination with Filipino world champion and legend, Efren "Bata" Reyes, Jr.

Ozawa and Chef Sean delighted the attendees, which include influencers and local personalities, with a food-tasting event, featuring its continental social cuisine offering and an exclusive tour of the bar.

Other features of the bar are airing of sports events, cocktail lounge, M Lounge, and several VIP rooms.

Guests can also enjoy the karaoke facility, making it an option for viewing parties and big celebrations.

Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge is opening its doors to the public for its yew year countdown event on December 31, 2022. Doors will open at 11 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

