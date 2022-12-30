Kathryn Bernardo sports new haircut ahead of 2023

MANILA – Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo is set to welcome the new year in style as she shared a glimpse of her new haircut before 2022 ends.

Bernardo shared on her Instagram account her newest look after getting a haircut from zero1story salon.

“Welcoming 2023 with a much-needed haircut,” she said in the caption.

The actress earned praises from her fans and peers, noting how she looks even better with her new hairstyle.

“Gorgeous queen,” many netizens commented.

“Ready na sa 2023,” other fans said.

After the success of her “2 Good 2 Be True” series with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, Bernardo is gearing up for a reunion film with her beau.

Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia Molina confirmed that KathNiel will be starring in a new film.

The film project, which has yet to be officially announced by ABS-CBN Films, is planned to start production in the first quarter of 2023, according to Garcia-Molina, ideally before she marks a personal milestone.

Garcia-Molina has directed Bernardo and Padilla as a screen pair in five major titles since 2013 — the romcom series “Got to Believe,” the romcom movie “She’s Dating the Gangster,” the romance drama series “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” the supernatural drama series “La Luna Sangre,” and the romance drama film “The Hows of Us.”

She went on to direct Bernardo in two other movies: “Three Words to Forever” and “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

