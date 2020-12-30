White Castle taps male YouTube star as face of 2021 calendar

MANILA - Local whiskey brand White Castle has been producing annual calendars since 1969, but it wasn't until the 1970s that they started to feature female models for the campaign.

Over the years, White Castle girls have become known for wearing red bikinis while posing beside or riding a white horse.

Some say being a model for the White Castle calendar is a touchstone for filmdom's sexiest during certain years.

Past White Castle Girls include multi-awarded actress Lorna Tolentino, pioneering sexy comedienne Carmi Martin, sexy star-turned-politician Cristina Gonzalez, dancer-actress Angela Velez, and former "Star Circle" finalist Quest Roxanne Guinoo.

Steering away from its tradition, the local whiskey brand has tapped a male personality for its 2021 calendar.

In a Facebook post, White Castle took a trip down memory lane as it showed its past models before revealing Ryan Morales Reyes, also known as Ninong Ry, to be the next face of its calendar.

This was confirmed by Reyes himself by posting a photo of the White Castle 2021 calendar across his social media pages.

“Break the norm, mga brodie,” he wrote on Facebook.

For those who do not know him, Reyes is a popular chef who makes a YouTube vlog out of his recipes.

Check out the White Castle 2021 calendar below.