Shamcey Supsup, husband mark 7th wedding anniversary

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup and her husband, businessman Lloyd Lee, celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary last Tuesday, December 29.

The former beauty queen took to social media to share her message for her husband as she posted a sweet photo of them on a yacht.

"This year has been tough. Maybe one of our lowest of lows. But no matter what life throws at us, it is comforting to know that we will always have each other no matter what. Happy 7th wedding anniversary, mahal," she said.

Reacting to those who say couples should watch out for the so-called seven-year itch, the Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up added: "It doesn't even feel like it has been that long yet!"

"Hoping the clock will slow down because we have so many things yet to explore together. To a thousand years and more!" she told her husband.

Supsup married Lee in 2013 after years of being sweethearts.

They welcomed their first child Nyke in January 2016, followed by Peter Nathan in 2018.

