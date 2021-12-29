Photos from Lifestyle Asia Instagram account

Philippine luxury magazine Lifestyle Asia has included ABS-CBN’s president and CEO Carlo Katigbak in their list of “21 People Who Shaped 2021,” joining the likes of actor John Arcilla, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, and Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa.

Katigbak is part of the “Modern Day Heroes” category with Sta. Elena Construction CEO Alice Eduardo, Department of Justice Undersecretary and Hope for Lupus founder Em Aglipay-Villar, community pantry movement leader Patricia Non, and International Container Terminal Services chairman Enrique Razon.

According to Lifestyle Asia editor-in-chief Dong Ronquillo, the five personalities “fought for what is right, unselfishly working hard to better the lives of others.”

Meanwhile, award-winning Kapamilya actor Arcilla, Ressa, actress Heart Evangelista, international icons Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch, Ronald Ventura, and fashion designer Michael Cinco comprised the “Worldwide Acclaim” group.

Diaz, who ended the 97-year gold-medal drought of the Philippines at the Olympic Games, led the “Trailblazing Athletes” with embattled Olympian EJ Obiena and tennis prodigy Alex Eala.

Four public officials were also recognized by the magazine, spearheaded by Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. Joining the two presidential candidates were Chel Diokno and Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.

In an article in the magazine, Ronquillo described the named politicians as “having led with conviction, doing work that directly impacted our society.”

Lifestyle Asia also included the late photographer Raymund Isaac and Ambassador Benny Tantoco in its list.

The 21 individuals have been selected for their “inspiring tales, laudable achievements, a passion for the community, and unique triumphs that will endlessly inspire our fellow countrymen,” the caption said on Instagram.

Amid the crisis that beset the country, Lifestyle Asia lauded these personalities for “igniting a sense of hope within us through victories that have shaken the world and showing us leadership that truly brings a community together.”

