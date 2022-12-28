Kabosu, the shibu inu seen in the ubiquitous "doge" meme, has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia, her owner revealed on Tuesday.

In a series of Instagram updates, Kabosu's owner Astuko Sato said the 17-year-old dog's "liver level is very bad" and that "jaundice appears."

"But antibiotics will definitely improve," Sato wrote.

"Kabosu has an appetite. She can also drink water. To all of you who are worried, thank you very much."

The dedicated Instagram page of Kabosu has been providing updates about her health in the past week.

Kabosu went viral in 2010 with an edited photo of her depicting an internal dialogue of confusion and surprise, matched with an otherwise neutral facial expression.

The image eventually earned her the moniker "doge," and has been an enduring internet meme to the point of being hailed 2013's "top meme" by the pop culture website Know Your Meme.

