MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

MISS UNIVERSE PH QUEENS GRACE MENSTRUAL HEALTH EVENT

Modess recently held an event on menstrual health education alongside ABS-CBN Foundation and Miss Universe Philippines.

Two beauty queens graced the community engagement event for high students from San Antonio High School: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and first runner-up Annabelle McDonnell.

The campaign by Modess aims to help teens improve the state of their menstrual health, hygiene, and habits.

OMRON LAUNCHES NEW BPM

Medical equipment provider Omron Healthcare recently launched its HEM-7120 blood pressure monitor (BPM), which is now available in all Mercury Drug stores nationwide.

The OMRON HEM-7120 is clinically validated by the Philippine Society of Hypertension, for its accuracy and reliability in blood pressure monitoring.

It is equipped with a Cuff Wrapping Guide and a Hypertension Indicator, which shows if the user's systolic or diastolic pressure is higher than the recommended value.

SKIN CARE CLINIC BRINGS SOFWAVE TO GENSAN

Skin care clinic The Skin and Body Science is introducing the Sofwave technology to General Santos City.

Sofwave delivers high-frequency, low-divergence ultrasound waves and heat to reach the deeper layers of skin, where collagen production and skin tightening are said to be stimulated.

It promises to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and lift the eyebrows, neck, and submental (under the chin) area in one treatment session.

More details are available on The Skin and Body Science's social media pages.