A Texas Roadhouse branch in the Philippines. Handout

MANILA -- The Bistro Group is ending the year with a total of 136 stores nationwide, and is planning to open more restaurants in the first quarter of 2023.

In a statement, the restaurant group said there will be multiple openings of Randy's, Bulgogi Brothers, Olive Garden, and Texas Roadhouse in January alone.

It added that Fogo de Chao, a Brazilian restaurant known for its grilled meats, will be launched next year.

"After meeting the extraordinary challenges of the past two years, we aim to seize opportunities to thrive in the changing world of business," said Bistro Group president Jean Paul Manuud.

He also revealed plans to launch new concepts in the country soon.

"We are also currently in talks with well-known international restaurant concepts in the fine and casual dining space that have expressed their interest in partnering with us to launch their brands in the country," he added.

Other restaurant brands under Bistro Group include TGI Friday's, Denny's, Italianni's, Hard Rock Cafe, Watami, Modern Shanghai, and Las Flores, among others.