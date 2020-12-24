QC eats: This hotel's buffet restaurant opens its doors again in time for the holidays

Seda Vertis North’s Misto serviced buffet is back. Only half of its seating capacity is being utilized in deference to social distancing so make sure to book a table in advance. Handout Only certified personnel handle the dishes and serving implements in the enclosed food preparation area. Handout The well-loved buffet includes Filipino favorites like the kare kare. Over 30 dishes from five stations are part of the P1,000++ spread at Misto Seda Vertis North. Handout The buffet also includes international favorites like seafood pasta. Handout Hand-pulled noodles are part of the noodle station where an assortment of greens, chilis, sambal, dip and four kinds of broth are also served. Handout

MANILA -- Heads up! If you’ve been itching to have a buffet lunch after almost nine months in lockdown, Seda Vertis North is happy to announce that its well-loved in-house serviced buffet Misto is back in business!

But according to Cinty Yñiguez, the hotel's marketing and sales director, the promise of an exceptional culinary experience is not anymore enough to entice diners to go out of the safety and comfort of their homes. Hence, the hotel stepped up on health and safety measures to assure diners that they can feast relaxed and worry-free.

True enough during my visit, in addition to thermal scanning of guests, servers, and food handlers, health and safety protocols in place have focused on ensuring that contact with handles, plates, and serving utensils is limited only to certified employees confined by dividers within the food preparation area. As I went through the buffet line, I was reminded not to touch any serving utensil and only pointed to the dishes I wanted to eat. Hand sanitizing dispensers are positioned at key and high-traffic areas in the whole stretch of the dining hall.

Only half of Misto’s seating capacity is made available because of social distancing, thus diners are advised to book in advance. While I missed the lively chatter among diners and the clanging of utensils against dinnerware that usually accompanied buffets pre-pandemic, the more hushed atmosphere and the reassuring distance between me and other guests allowed me to relish Misto’s delectable fares even more.

My favorite among the five stations is the churrascaria section where diners can choose from among eye-catching skewers that are grilled to perfection before our very eyes. The choices are as many as they are mouthwatering -- from premium beef to tender chicken, fresh seafood to veggies, to high-quality sausages. You can pair your skewers with a variety of sauces including the best chimichurri I’ve had in years ¬ an impeccable melange of coriander, olive oil, garlic, and spice. I also had repeat servings of their exquisite pasta alfredo with slices of roasted potatoes and veggies on the side.

No Misto buffet is complete without their homemade honey-glazed ham, premium roast beef, and classic roast chicken. You’ll find yourself unwittingly downing a second, third, or even fourth servings! As usual, they have an impressive spread of the choicest cold cuts and premium cheeses to whet your appetite.

Thirty other dishes complete the delightful menu including Asian specials like their signature laksa, tempura, hand-pulled noodles, and all-time Filipino favorites like kare-kare and crispy pata.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day itself, as well as on New Year’s Day, Seda Vertis North executive chef Kerpatrik Boiser will roll out his trademark porchetta or slow-roasted rolled pork belly flavored with lemongrass and topped with crackling pork skin, on top of the buffet regulars.

Seda Vertis North will also throw in more Yuletide cheer through the kitchen staff’s own take on beloved Filipino Christmas staples like bibingka and puto bumbong.

Yñiguez observed that family and friends getting together for the holidays, business people strengthening bonds over a meal, and small groups of colleagues have been frequenting the serviced buffet where guests remain free to get as much as they want.

“We relish these times when what matters most is being together just like good old times,. The only difference is greater mindfulness on our part to make our guests feel comfortable and safe while making the best of the holiday season, staying connected and just being together over a meal,” Yñiguez said.

Seda Vertis North’s Misto is open only for lunch from Thursday to Sunday. For reservations, visit their website.

Related video: