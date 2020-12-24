Christmas 2020: Gift guide for your book-loving fam and friends

MANILA -- If you’re still stuck in that horrible limbo of not knowing what to what to give your favorite book-loving family and friends, then this list might come in handy as you barrel headfirst into that anxiety-inducing Yuletide phenomenon called the Christmas rush.

Read on for some of our recommended titles that will not only make your beloved bookworms happy, but also support Filipino writers, artists, and publishing houses:

For the comic-book lovers

The viral comic book series Tarantadong Kalbo by writer and illustrator Kevin Erik Raymundo (P600, Komiket) is perfect not just for comic book lovers, but for anyone who would love a good laugh at the absurdities of our present socio-political climate. Progressive and profoundly entertaining, Raymundo perfectly captures the pulse of our times adding to it a much needed dose of wit and humor.

To pre-order a copy, visit here.

Photo from @komiketph

The US Edition of "Trese Volume 1: Murder on Balete Drive" published by Ablaze Publishing will make any Trese fan squeal with delight. The new version features all new and redrawn art works and a substantial bonus section with behind-the-scenes sketches and details on the making of the book and further insights into the dizzying world of Trese, as told by its creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.

"Trese" is available at Fully Booked, Filbars, and Comic Odyssey.

For the hopeless romantic

Hailed as “a holiday escape as fluffy and sinful as a Christmas pastry” by no less than Entertainment Weekly, Sweet on You: A Filipino Christmas Romance by Carla de Guzman makes for a thoughtful gift for your romance-loving tita (or tito, why not!). Published by US-based Carina Press, this unapologetically Filipino love story set in Lipa, Batangas will make you swoon and scream from kilig this Christmas break.

Photo from @dailywafflebooks

Sweet on You: A Filipino Christmas Romance is available on Amazon as an ebook. A print version is set to be released soon.

For the doting mom/dad

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an abrupt shift to online learning which made studying even more challenging both for students and their parents. Raising Independent Learners (Php 250), one of Anvil Publishing’s latest releases, couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. This compilation of the most relevant topics from learning expert Dr. Queena Lee-Chua’s books, columns, and webinars aims to aid parents into making their kids independent learners, what the author sees as the answer to most of the concerns arising from this mode of learning.

To order, visit anvilpublishing.com or the official Anvil Publishing Inc. page on Shopee or Lazada. It is also available at National Book Store branches nationwide.

Photo from National Book Store

For the social sciences geek

"Bahay Kubo, A Picture Book" will surely excite that one friend who is into history and anthropology. This promising collaboration between Naga City’s well-loved bookstore Savage Mind and the Department of Anthropology of the University of California, Los Angeles is a reworking of the beloved folk song through essays by Stephen Acabado and Kristian Cordero, and illustrations by Aldrin Camacho and Mav Romero. It’s worth noting that instead of the usual book launch, they visit indigenous communities for a book presentation and art therapy workshop, and give free copies of the book.

To order, message the official Savage Mind Bookshop page on Facebook.

Photo from @savagemindbookshop

Another remarkable read is doctor, anthropologist, writer and public intellectual Gideon Lasco’s collection of essays "The Philippines is not a Small Country" (P395, Ateneo University Press). Lasco’s essays on a wide gamut of topics ranging from teleserye to politics are informative inasmuch as they are thought-provoking.

To order, you may visit the official Ateneo University Press page on Shopee or Lazada.

For the poet

Poet and journalist Dorian Merina’s poems will whisk anyone from the confines of their room to the ethereal rolling hills of Batanes. Merina’s "Di Achichuk: Poems and Images from Batanes" (P290, Ateneo University Press) shines the spotlight on Ivatan culture. Through his works, Merina helps document and preserve the Ivatan’s indigenous oral poetry called Laji. Prof. John Labella of the Ateneo de Manila University says of the collection: “If culture is a form of survival, then Merina not only enriches Philippine poetry but also enables Ivatan culture to thrive in a language that his tillage has made hospitable.”

Photo from Ateneo de Manila University Press

To order, you may visit the official Ateneo University Press page on Shopee or Lazada.

For the neat freak

If you have a friend who swears by Marie Kondo, then there’s wisdom in gifting him/her with Issa Reyes’ "Neat Obsessions" (P350, ABS-CBN Books). What began as a passion project to promote the practice of maintaining a clean home has spawned a popular website and a debut book. Through her book, Reyes hopes to inspire more Filipinos to embark on their own journey of cleaning up their homes.

Photo from @abscbnbooks

To order, you may visit ABS-CBN Books on Shopee or Lazada.

For the YA-lit fan

"What it Means to be Malaya" (P395, Ateneo University Press) proves that not all great young adult literature has to be dystopian or romantic. Emmily Magtalas Rhodes' debut novel is a social commentary that casts a critical eye on success, beauty, capitalism, even religion. This is not your typical bildungsroman and will make you appreciate the genre’s ability to tell stories of deep social consciousness.

Photo from @ateneopress

To order, you may visit the official Ateneo University Press page on Shopee or Lazada.

For the millennial bookworm

"The Age of Umbrage," Jessica Zafra’s debut novel, is an excellent gift for all sorts of readers, but especially for those who grew up reading her. Told in Zafra’s distinct voice that’s equal parts acerbic and witty, but all parts genius, this novel is a compulsive page-turner and a thoroughly engaging read.

Photo from @ateneopress

"The Age of Umbrage" sells for P295. For orders, you may visit the official Ateneo University Press page on Shopee or Lazada.

For the kids

If there are two books that you should give your young inaaak this Christmas, it should be Lampara Books’ viral "Ako ay May Titi" by Genaro Gojo Cruz (Php99) and "Ako ay May Kiki" by Glenda Osis (Php99) with whimsical illustrations by Beth Parrocha. Both books aim to educate young boys and girls not only about caring for their private parts, but also to promote more open conversations between parents and their children regarding topics often seen as sensitive like the said body parts and their functions.

Photo from @lamparabooks

To order, you may visit Talking Pages on Shopee.

For the frontliner

If you have a loved one who is a frontliner, "Some Days You Can’t Save Them All" by Dr. Ronnie E. Baticulon (P400, UP Press) is a wellspring of hope and inspiration. This riveting collection of essays and stories chronicles his experiences from medical school at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine and while he was on neurosurgery training at the Philippine General Hospital. It also includes his essay which won second place at the 2018 Palanca Awards.

Photo from @uppressofficial

You can order a copy at the official UP Press store on Shopee or Lazada.

