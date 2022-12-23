MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ASICS UNVEILS EX39 SNEAKER

Handout

Asics recently launched its EX89 sneaker, which is inspired by the Gel-Extreme basketball shoe from 1989 and converted into a low-top silhouette.

It features original-inspired makeups with team color blocking, and neutral versions that are constructed with classic lifestyle materials.

It is available for P6,490 in Asics stores and the brand's website, as well as in FootLocker.

ADIDAS BASKETBALL'S 2023 COLLECTION

Handout

Adidas Basketball recently launched The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01, the first of the brand's series of premium offerings.

It features an array of luxury sportswear apparel in a muted palette, ranging from sweats and track pants to sleeveless shirts and shorts.

The new collection is available for purchase on the Adidas app and website, with prices ranging from P1,700 to P5,200.

BOCU LIFESTYLE OPENS FLAGSHIP STORE

Handout

E-commerce brand BOCU Lifestyle has opened a flagship store at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

It has also unveiled a new collection called Gone Coastal, which features refined day-to-night styles in premium fabrics.

BOCU Lifestyle is owned by Golden ABC Inc., or the Penshoppe Group. It is located at 3/F South Wing, SM Mall of Asia.

BROTHER CONCEPT STORE AT SM FAIRVIEW

Handout

Brother International Philippines Corp. recently opened its fifth concept store in the Philippines at SM Fairview in Quezon City.

It carries the complete range of Brother products, which includes printers, scanners, labelling machines, cutters, and sewing and embroidery machines.

Other Brother concept stores are located in Gaisano Mall in Davao, SM City North Edsa Annex in Quezon City, Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro City, and SM City Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija.

CHYNNA MAMAWAL OPENS CASA STORE

Handout

Chynna Mamawal has opened the first of her many Casa clothing stores in Isetann, Recto, offering casual wear for women and men.

The designer, known for her bridal gowns and bespoke suits, hopes to build 60 Casa stores in the next two years, as well as showcase her collections internationally.

COACH'S HOLIDAY POP-UP GIFT SHOP

Handout

Coach has set up a holiday gift shop at Central Square mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Open at the mall's lower ground floor until January 15, 2023, it features holiday party bags and small leather goods.

LOOK STORE OPENS IN SM MOA

Handout

The LOOK store has opened its biggest store at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

It offers more than 70 makeup, skin care, hair and nail care, and fragrance brands, including the likes of Drunk Elephant, Augustinus Bader, Tom Ford, La Mer, Laura Mercier, Jo Malone, and Shiseido.

Customers can also look forward to in-store experiences such as skin consultation by La Mer, nail bar by Barry M, hair analysis and hair styling by Aveda, brow services by Benefit, and makeover by NARS, Estee Lauder, and Make Up forever.

MAX MARA LAUNCHES IN PH

Handout

Max Mara has opened its first store in the Philippines at Greenbelt 3 in Makati.

The launch showcased the brand's latest collections, including the Max Mara mainline, S Max Mara, and its selection of accessories, as well as its iconic coats.

NUTRIASIA'S 'A TOUCH OF CHRISTMAS'

Handout

Food company NutriAsia has released a film titled "A Touch of Christmas" to celebrate the sacrifices of overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

The film features an OFW and also a mother, coming home in time for the holidays, and her struggle of reconnecting with her estranged young son after a long time of being apart.

NutriAsia is known for offering products such as Datu Puti, Silver Swan, Mang Tomas, and UFC Banana Catsup.

It has distribution channels not just in the Philippines but also in other parts of the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and North America.

PENSHOPPE'S ESSENTIALS COLLECTION

Handout

Penshoppe has dropped a new collection which promises to brighten up everyday outfits.

The Essentials Collection features a range of hoodies, pullovers, shirts, joggers, shorts, and accessories.

The new products are available online and in select Penshoppe stores.

RLC TEAMS UP WITH HEART EVANGELISTA

Handout

Heart Evangelista has released three aromatherapy candles in collaboration with RLC Residences just in time for the holidays.

The candle line features three scents -- the RLC Residences soft talc-like fragrance, Holiday Sparkle that captures the festivity of the season, and her very own Love Marie that features unique and beautifully balanced notes to evoke feelings of happiness, vibrancy, and passion.

These are made to welcome new homeowners of RLC Residences developments.

UNIQLO'S NEW HEATTECH COLLECTION

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has released its latest collection of Heattech, or thermal clothing made from bio-warming material that converts body moisture into heat.

These include pieces such as tights, long-sleeve shirts, and turtlenecks for both women and men.

More details are available on Uniqlo Philippines' website and app.