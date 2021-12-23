Rhinogobius tandikan (top) is named for its blue body markings’ striking resemblance to those of the Palawan peacock-pheasant known locally as “tandikan.” Rhinogobius estrellae (bottom) is named after the Estrella Falls in Palawan where it was first discovered. Photo courtesy of Dr. Ken Maeda, OIST, Japan; and Dr. Herminie P. Palla, WPU, Palawan, Philippines

A joint team of Filipino and Japanese biologists recently announced the discovery of two new species of goby fish found only in Palawan.

Rhinogobius estrellae was named after Estrella Falls where it was first discovered, whereas Rhinogobius tandikan was named for the striking resemblance of its blue body markings to those of the “tandikan” bird or Palawan peacock-pheasant.

The announcement follows closely on the heels of the discovery earlier this year of a goby fish also endemic to Palawan that sports a distinctive red coloring, which prompted scientists to name it Lentipes palawanirufus —Latin for "red-headed Lentipes goby of Palawan."

In general, goby fish are a type of freshwater fish common to several places in the Philippines. Other local species include Gobius criniger (known as "biya" in Tagalog, "bunog" in Ilocano, and "parog" in Waray) and Mystichthys luzonensis (commonly known as "sinarapan" and touted as the world's smallest edible fish).

The Rhinogobius genus of freshwater goby fish is widely distributed across East and Southeast Asia, from Russia to Vietnam, but these new species are the farthest south that the genus has been found.

R. estrellae and R. tandikan distinguish themselves from their cousins by the number of spines in their fins as well as the number and arrangement of their scales.

The discovery, made by researchers from the Western Philippines University College of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences in cooperation with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University and other Japanese institutions, was published in the journal Zootaxa in November this year.