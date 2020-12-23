Zamboanga’s pink sand beach reopens Dec. 26

Zamboanga's Sta. Cruz Island, famous for its pink sand beach is set to reopen to tourists on Dec. 26. Photo courtesy of the City of Zamboanga



MANILA - Zamboanga’s pink sand beach will reopen its doors to tourists beginning Dec. 26, the local government said Wednesday, with COVID-19 safety protocols still in place as the pandemic persists.

This, after the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) approved protocols for operations despite the continuing virus threat.

Known for its pink sand, the island will accommodate a maximum of 150 guests per day with day tour schedule from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No trips will be allowed on Mondays and Fridays, which are designated as general clean-up days.

The Protected Area Management Office is now accepting bookings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday, Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco said in a Facebook post.

Bookings must be made 30 days ahead or at least a day prior to the actual date of visit through the following platforms:

Mobile phones: 0905-601-8316 and 0951-939-0114 (for inquiry and guidance on booking only with no SMS)

Facebook page Las Islas de Sta. Cruz (@pinksandbeachzcph)

Email address: zcpamolgu@gmail.com for the forwarding and submission of documents such as manifests and fliers, among others

All inquiries and submissions of required documents like the manifest and health declaration forms will be entertained only through the identified platforms.

Guests must also wear face masks and face shields while transacting and boarding their vessels. They must also bring with them their quarantine passes or IDs.

Collection of coral shells and sand are strictly prohibited on the beach.