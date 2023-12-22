Home  >  Life

PH bet Yllana Aduana joins Miss Earth 2023 Top 8

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2023 10:25 PM | Updated as of Dec 22 2023 10:28 PM

Instagram/@yanaaduana
Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Aduana. Instagram/@yanaaduana

(UPDATED) Only one more round stands between Yllana Aduana and the Miss Earth 2023 crown.

The Philippine representative made it to the Top 8 of the pageant, which kicked off on Friday in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event is streamed live on the official Facebook and YouTube pages of Miss Earth, TNA Entertainment, and Miss Earth Vietnam. 

She joins candidates from Netherlands, Brazil, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Albania, Thailand, and Russia. 

Aduana is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

