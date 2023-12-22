PH bet Yllana Aduana joins Miss Earth 2023 Top 8

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Aduana. Instagram/@yanaaduana

(UPDATED) Only one more round stands between Yllana Aduana and the Miss Earth 2023 crown.

The Philippine representative made it to the Top 8 of the pageant, which kicked off on Friday in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event is streamed live on the official Facebook and YouTube pages of Miss Earth, TNA Entertainment, and Miss Earth Vietnam.

She joins candidates from Netherlands, Brazil, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Albania, Thailand, and Russia.

Aduana is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).