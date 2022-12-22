WATCH: This short film was directed and written by AI

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Denise Laurel, beauty queen Angelia Ong and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Richard Juan topbill "The Safe Zone," the first-ever short film written and directed by artificial intelligence (AI).

Released by 28 Squared Studios and Moon Ventures, the film tells the story of siblings Emily (Laurel), Lucy (Ong), and Jake (Juan) who will decide which one of them will be admitted to the only safe place left in a world overrun by AI.

"The Safe Zone" was written using the AI chatbot ChatGPT, a prototype developed by OpenAI which specializes in dialogue.

"AI is going to revolutionize the way we make films. ... It's going to help filmmakers save time and resources by automating certain tasks, help spark new creative ideas and really give us new ways to tell stories," Juan said in a press release also written by AI and sent to media. Juan is also the CEO of 28 Squared Studios.

“The chatbot produced a 5-minute script, a shot list with detailed instructions on how to shoot the film. ... Can you believe the AI was able to give us specific camera movements, lighting requirements and even wardrobe requirements! Not only that, we were able to even get prompts that we used to generate a whole storyboard with the help of Dall-E 2!” he added.

According to Juan, the goal of the film is to showcase the collaboration between humans and AI in the creation of quality content. It will also gives a glimpse of the potential for AI and humans to work together in the creative field.

“When we had something unsure during the shoot, we'd ask the AI for instructions,” Richard said.

“After working on this project, I definitely think that AI and humans can co-exist in the creative field in the future. While AI may not be able to replace human creativity entirely, it can certainly enhance and augment it. I believe that AI can provide valuable insights and ideas that may not have been considered by humans, and can also help to streamline and automate certain aspects of the creative process. Ultimately, I think the key is finding a way for humans and AI to work together seamlessly and complement each other's strengths," the actor added.



"The Safe Zone" also marks the first acting project of Ong, a TV host, international model, and winner of Miss Earth 2015.

“For this film, our AI was able to produce a heart-wrenching script in a matter of seconds,” said co-producer Aaron Kemmer, founder of AI assistant company Magic as well as Moon Ventures.

“From conceptualization, to casting, filming and editing the final cut, it took us only a week in total to bring the AI’s vision to life.

“For the future of the entertainment industry, you can see this technology leading to personalized movies,” Aaron said.

“For example, eventually, you'll be able to ask AI for any variation of any film you've ever wanted. If you want to see Tom Cruise as Iron Man fighting Darth Vader, you’ll be able to ask the AI to create it instantly."

"The Safe Zone" is released on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

"As we move into the future, AI will help us solve complex problems and innovate across all sectors - from content creation to healthcare to education to legal and more," Kemmer said.

