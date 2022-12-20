The Miss Universe Organization has unveiled a new crown for the 71st edition of the pageant set in 2023.

Dubbed "Force for Good," it is the second Miss Universe crown made by Mouawad (after "Power of Unity"), and 12th overall.

Priced at $6 million, it has 110 carats of blue sapphires and 48 carats of white diamonds.

"After 71 years, the Universe has finally released its crown number 12," said new Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

"Force for Good means turning pain into power and making the bright future by transforming obstacles into your own wisdom!" she added.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14, 2023.

Celeste Cortesi is representing the Philippines in the upcoming pageant.

