One of the Los Angeles Archdiocese's biggest and brightest annual celebrations marched down the aisle at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

The parol parade kicked off the Philippines' traditional nine-day Christmas novena masses known as Simbang Gabi.

For some, it's a family tradition, making sure their kids experience the holidays in Filipino ways despite being in the US.

Several attendees drove for as long as three hours from the Santa Barbara region to make sure their church is represented.

"We’re doing this for the Lord and we gotta support our culture," Lompoc resident Jake Buenaventura said.

It was the 21st time the cathedral had kicked off Simbang Gabi with a massive parol parade representing three regions in the area.