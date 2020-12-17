New activity book aims to educate kids about COVID-19 pandemic

Front cover of the children's activity book "What Can You Do About COVID-19?" Photo from Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

MANILA — A children’s activity book by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, aims to educate kids about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "What Can You Do About COVID-19?", the activity book has crossword puzzles, guessing games, and mazes explaining how children can protect themselves from the virus.

"The activities show how children can protect themselves from it, and teach them about some of the tools healthcare workers use to treat the disease,” Polly Michelle Cunanan, regional communication manager for MSF Southeast and East Asia and Pacific, told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

"The language is simple, and the artwork is cheerful and engaging, so that children can have fun coloring, drawing and writing," she added.

Cunanan said that they initially thought of writing a book about Doctors Without Borders, but they felt the need to do something related to the pandemic.

"We wrote the content and simplified the medical jargon with support from our medical personnel, and worked with internationally acclaimed Filipino artist Elbert Or for the layout and illustrations," she said.

Cunanan believes it is vital to incorporate topics like the COVID-19 pandemic into children's literature to raise awareness about the crisis.

"Children can't meet up with their friends or classmates. They can't ride bikes or go to playgrounds. This new normal can be confusing and even scary for children of all ages. It's important for them to understand why this is happening, why they have to stay home, and how they and their loved ones can stay safe," she said.

"Tools like this activity book, paired with constant, age-appropriate conversations with parents and other grown-ups, can go a long way to helping with children's anxieties and mental health."

"What Can You Do About COVID-19?" can be downloaded for free on the MSF website.

The activity book is available in English, Filipino, Bahasa Indonesia and Malay, and the team is hoping to translate it to other languages in the future.

