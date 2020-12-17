Food shorts: Biggest Popeyes branch in Southeast Asia opens, Foodpanda reaches 100th city in PH

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BIGGEST POPEYES BRANCH IN SOUTHEAST ASIA OPENS AT MOA

Handout

The biggest Popeyes restaurant in Southeast Asia recently opened at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

The new restaurant boasts of a seating capacity of 200, so customers need not worry about physical distancing when grabbing their Louisiana-inspired treats at the branch.

The inauguration of the new store also marks Popeyes' second branch in the Philippines since the lockdown, after the restaurant at Eton Centris in Quezon City.

CROWNE PLAZA UNVEILS NEW XIN TIAN DI

Handout

Executive Chinese chef Peter Yeung and his culinary team are ready to welcome diners as Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria’s Xin Tian Di has reopened its doors.

Yeung introduces an elevated line of signature dishes that still resembles the restaurant's familiar flavors including Steamed Lobster Dumpling topped with Black Truffle, Deep-Fried Crispy Stuffed Crab Shell with Taro Crust and Seafood, and Hot Prawn Salad.

For guests discerning for a specific cooking style, they may order in advance from the live seafood and cooking selection. The restaurant also has three private dining rooms to choose from.

]More details are also available on Crowne Plaza's social media pages.

DISCOVERY SHORES, CLUB PARADISE OFFER HOLIDAY DEALS

Handout

Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan are offering holiday deals for those who are looking to have a getaway before the year ends.

The children will be busy with an array of holiday programs. At Discovery Shores Boracay, their chief joy officers have prepared arts and crafts activities, gingerbread decorating classes, make your-own-pizza activities and a Christmas treasure hunt while at Club Paradise Palawan, kids can enjoy playing traditional Pinoy games by the beach or watching movies under the stars every weekend at 8 p.m. by the poolside, apart from the Christmas treats and trinkets decorating sessions.

For the whole month of December, guests at Club Paradise Palawan have daily access to a Healthy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. From 7-10 p.nm., they can either partake on an exquisite wine menu or have a Thai Khan Tok dining experience, showcasing authentic Thai dishes, specially prepared by Thai executive chef Alex Atthasarn.

From December 15 to 30, guests can indulge on Christmas-themed cocktails from 4-7 p.m. while enjoying front row views of the magnificent sunset at the Sand Bar in Discovery Shores Boracay and at the Sunset Deck at Club Paradise Palawan.

A feast is waiting for all members of the family featuring a selection of international dishes and holiday treats at Discovery Shores Boracay, and a nostalgic spread of local favorites at Club Paradise Palawan, on December 24 at 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Christmas Day, they can have a salu-salo with the family featuring Pinoy holiday dishes and festive treats at Discovery Shores Boracay. At Club Paradise Palawan, a sumptuous Italian feast is thoughtfully prepared to match the day’s happy celebration.

For inquiries and reservations, visit the websites of Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan.

FOODPANDA REACHES 100TH CITY IN PH

Handout

Foodpanda Philippines has reached its biggest milestone to date with the opening of its 100th location in the country.

The delivery app marked the occasion with a motorcade featuring local riders and the unveiling of its 100th city marker, replete with pink pyro musicals and an official lighting ceremony.

The Philippines now enjoys the distinction of being the first and only Asia Pacific country to have foodpanda available in 100 local markets.

Launched in the country in 2014, Foodpanda is available for free on Android and iOS devices.

JOLLIBEE'S SWEET PIES NOW IN 6-PC BOXES

Handout

Jollibee's popular sweet pies now come in six-piece to-go boxes, making it easier to share Buko and Peach Mango Pies with family and friends.

The boxes come in three combinations: 3 pieces each of Peach Mango and Buko Pies, 6 pieces of Peach Mango Pie, or 6 pieces of Buko Pie.

These are now available in all Metro Manila stores for P175 through Jollibee's delivery website, app, and hotline, as well as via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.

The products may also be ordered for dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru in Jollibee's Luzon provincial, Visayas, and Mindanao branches starting January 11.

KINDER JOY KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN

Handout

Premium chocolate brand Kinder Joy encourages bonding moments between moms and their kids over Christmas tasks through its latest Christmas campaign.



Actress Camille Prats kicks off the #ChristmasWithKinderJoy campaign on Instagram with her daughter, Nala. The mom-daughter tandem decorated their towering Christmas tree with a parol and Kinder Joy wrapped in limited edition Christmas sleeves.

Former beauty queen Lara Quigaman, who just recently gave birth to her third child, and actress Valerie “Bangs” Garcia also joined the Kinder Joy holiday fun with their children Tobias and Amelia, wrapping Christmas gifts for friends and playmates they have been missing since the beginning of the quarantine.

Kinder Joy is manufactured by Italian chocolatier Ferrero. More details are available on the brand's Facebook page.

MAMA SITA SUPPORTS HEIRLOOM RICE VARIETIES

Handout

The Mama Sita Foundation continues to bring Filipino culinary heritage to the fore with its Heirloom Grains Project, which advocates the preservation of upland rice varieties and keep the culture that maintains them sustainable.

It is offering the Heirloom Rice Champorado, which can be purchased in retail outlets online for Metro Manila customers.

More details are available on the Mama Sita website.

MAYA KITCHEN OFFERS CHRISTMAS RECIPES

Handout

Maya Kitchen has come up with recipes that will make any Christmas spread any delightful this season.

These include the Marseille Seafood Soup, a light and flavorful French soup that's versatile enough to include the family's preferred seafood; Lechon Belly with Bacon Saffron Rice Stuffing, which combines pork belly lechon, plus some earthy and sweet saffron rice stuffing; and a medley of Mini Bibingka with ube, buko pandan, coffee, or chocolate flavors.

The recipes are available on the Maya Kitchen website.

NUTELLA PARTNERS WITH VIA MARE

Handout

Nutella is bringing the all-day breakfast truck back into town and introducing a new pairing -- bibingka and puto bumbong with its hazelnut spread.

The brand has partnered with Via Mare to offer Bibingka con Nutella and its puto bumbong counterpart through the truck, made accessible as pop-up stores go up throughout the metro area.

Its next stop is at Burgos Circle on December 18, followed by Eastwood City on December 19 and 20.

The new products are also available for takeout or delivery via the Via Mare website.

VITASOY INTRODUCES VIRTUAL TOWN

Handout

Vitasoy recently launched Vitasoy Milky Town, an online hub where visitors can check out recipe tutorial videos and fun games, and even win prizes in the weekly raffle draws.

They can also engage with Vitasoy Plus Milky online ambassador Danica Sotto-Pingris and other online content creators such as Isha Borromeo, Thea Sy, Team Malunggay, and Haidee and Hazel Quing.

The virtual town is part of promoting Vitasoy Plus Milky, a soy milk drink that is available in supermarkets for P85. It can be also purchased online via Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

More details are available at the Vitasoy Milk Town website, with the code milkytime required to enter.