Fully Booked opens 2nd store in collab with Japan's Kinokuniya

Ribbon cutting for the newly opened Fully Booked x Kinokuniya at Mall of Asia. Ianna Gayle Agus, ABS-CBN News

Otakus in the Philippines are in for an early Christmas treat from Fully Booked as the bookstore giant opened its second store in collaboration with Japan’s Books Kinokuniya on Thursday at the Mall of Asia (MOA).

MOA’s Fully Booked x Kinokuniya caters around 10,000 Japanese titles, Fully Booked Managing Director Jaime Daez told ABS-CBN News.

“I would say that definitely, in terms of selection of Japanese books and non-books, this is the most complete store that we have now in the country,” Daez said.

“Obviously, it’s brand new... Definitely, the selection here is much more complete, much more current. And you know, for the Otakus out there, for those who really love Manga, definitely in terms of our Manga selection both in English and Japanese, this is definitely the most complete bookstore in the country,” he added.

Since the first Fully Booked x Kinokuniya store was opened at Mitsukoshi mall in BGC last November 2022, Daez said they got to know what Filipino readers consume.

“So that’s why when we opened this store, I think we have a much more pinpointed selection of what is really sellable. I firmly believe that the selection that we have here is much better, it’s much more precise for what the Philippine market wants,” he said.

Daez also teased that opening a few Fully Booked x Kinokuniya stores is part of their plan, adding that they are eyeing the “busiest” malls in the country.

But fiction and non-fiction readers can also enjoy this newly opened bookstore.

Like all the other Fully Booked branch, this store also carries different genres like fiction, non-fiction, lifestyle, business, self-help, children’s book, and all the other genres a book geek could think of.

“We always make it a point that when we open a new store that all of our buyers really focus on the best selling and newest titles for that store. So, we definitely made sure that we have the best of the best in terms of selection for this store,” Daez said.

“In terms of bang for your buck, this has the most in the smallest area possible,” he added.