New hotel opens in Mactan in time for holidays

Handout

MANILA -- A new hotel has opened in Mactan, Cebu just in time for the holidays.

Belmont Hotel Mactan, which soft opened on Friday, is located in the heart of Megaworld's Newtown and is 15 minutes away from Cebu International Airport.

It stands beside Savoy Hotel Mactan, which is also under Megaworld Hotels and Resorts management.

The property rises 20 stories high with 550 rooms. Local crafts and materials are showcased in different parts of the hotel, from the guest rooms to the lounge and cafe.

Belmont Hotel Mactan has amenities such as an active area, which includes a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the Hilutungan Channel. Also on the same floor is a fitness center and sauna.

For meetings and gatherings, the hotel has four function rooms and a ballroom that could fit 100 guests, as well as three dining outlets.

Handout

"We're happy to announce that we now have 12 properties, six brands, and 4,500 rooms," Megaworld Hotels and Resorts managing director Cleofe Albiso said in a statement.

Other properties by Megaworld include Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Savoy Hotel Manila, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Hotel Lucky Chinatown, and Twin Lakes Hotel, to name a few.