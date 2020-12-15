Christmas 2020: Gift ideas for the food lover

MANILA -- Here are some gifts that will make any food lover happy this Christmas.

CHRISTMAS TREATS BY CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

City of Dreams Manila is offering a decadent selection of Christmas treats crafted by master pastry chefs at Café Society until December 31.

These include Christmas fruit mince and mini pies, puto bumbong bread, stollens (cake-like bread with its origin in Germany), fruit cakes, assorted Christmas cookies, chocolate and other dragées (sugar-coated nuts), and specialty breads such as the Chocolate and Hazelnut Babka (fluffy brioche dough) and Croissant Chocolate Swirl Loaf.

With 27 choices, Café Society offers one of the widest selections of pannetone, Italy's signature Christmas cake. Gingerbread houses, gingerbread figures of boys and girls, Santa Claus chocolate, pralines, and candy nougats add to the distinctive selections.

Café Society, located on the property's upper ground floor by The Shops at the Boulevard, is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to restaurant and invited guests, and those on staycation at the three hotels in the luxury integrated resort: Hyatt Regency, Nobu and Nuwa.

Pre-orders and bulk orders are to be placed 48 hours in advance. For inquiries, visit the City of Dreams Manila website.

HOLIDAY-THEMED DESSERTS BY M BAKERY

M Bakery, a popular bakeshop from New York, brings back its signature holiday-themed desserts that are perfect for gifting or sharing over small gatherings at home.

The Christmas Cupcakes, which are made with vanilla and chocolate cupcakes topped with buttercream and festive Christmas decorations, are available at P165 per piece. It also comes in mini size at P840 per dozen.

Also offered are Holiday Piped Cupcakes, or classic cupcakes decorated with vintage holiday designs, at P165 per piece.

Christmas cookies at P75 each are also available, with the following flavors: Chocolate Crinkle Cookie, Jammy Thumbprint (pecan thumbprint cookies finished with raspberry jam), Christmas Confetti Cookie (classic sugar cookie with festive Christmas colored confetti), Sno-ball (buttery pecan cookie rolled in powdered sugar), Iced Molasses (classic molasses cookies topped with orange or lemon glaze), and Gingersnap (a combination of sweetness and spice in a cookie).

Winter-themed cakes are also available. Products can be picked up at the store, and are also available on GrabFood or FoodPanda.

HOLIDAY-TO-GO BOXES BY BISTRONOMIA RESTAURANTS

For a Spanish-themed Christmas noche buena at home, Bistronomia restaurants have Holiday-To-Go Boxes that are meant to please and add a festive air to the celebration.

The Charcuterie Box (P1,695) consists of cured meats, cold cuts, cheeses and more: Jamon Iberico, Salchichon, Iberico Chorizo, Brie, Murcia al Vino, Manchego, Coca Bread, Crostini, Bread Sticks, Grapes and Walnuts.

A good tapas selection can be found in the Favoritos Box (P1,995), which has bite-sized Spanish delights: Trio de Chorizo, Gambas al Ajillo, Jamon Croquetas and Patatas Bravas.

For mains, nothing speaks "Castellano" than classic dishes like Callos, Roasted Chicken, Paella Negra, and Churros with Chocolate, which come in the Clasicos Box (P2,695).

Bistronomia restaurants also offer the following wines and spirits: a bottle of Vinas del Vero Luces, Cabernet Sauvignon (P995); a bottle of Tanqueray Gin with free 2 Tonic Water, Copa Glass (P1,495); a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black with free Rock Glass (P1,695); and a bottle of Singleton 12 Whiskey with free Rock Glass (P2,595).

The Holiday-To-Go Boxes are available at Las Flores (BGC, Salcedo, Podium), Rambla (Rockwell), BCN by Las Flores (BGC), and Tomatito (BGC) for takeout, and via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

More details are available at the restaurants' social media pages.

KRISPY KREME'S WINTER WONDERLAND DONUTS

This holiday season, Krispy Kreme is offering Winter Wonderland donuts featuring classic snowy holiday characters and ornaments.

Available until December 31, the donuts include Rudolph, which is filled with salted caramel, and topped with pretzels and a red candy nose; Polar Bear, which is made with white chocolate and Iced Kreme filling; Holiday Sprinkles, which is hand-dipped in red or green glittergelli and topped with golden sprinkles; Cranberry White Choco, which is hand-dipped in white chocolate and topped with fine quality nuts and cranberries; Holiday Tree, which comes in KitKat Green Tea and Chocolate variants; Holiday Wreath, or double chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese icing, chocolate curls, Vanilla Kreme filling, cherries, and snow-like sugar; and Santa Claus, which is hand-dipped in white chocolate and with colored sugar coating and Iced Kreme filling.

Each donut is priced at P55, and is available via delivery at Krispy Kreme's website, or via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.

NAKED PATISSERIE CHRISTMAS TREATS

Naked Patisserie is offering a new holiday collection of desserts, gift boxes, and giveaways this Christmas.

The desserts include The King's Crown (P6,950), which is chocolate ganache cake finished with edible gold and Ecuadorian sugar roses; Strawberries 'N Cream Wreath Cake (P2,850), or strawberry cake with cream cheese frosting surrounded with premium strawberries, sprigs of rosemary, and edible gold dust; Luxe Chocolate Ganache Christmas Cake (P2,950), which is finished with Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake Truffles, ripened strawberries, sprigs of fresh rosemary, and edible gold dust; Choco-Berry Drip Cake, (P4,150), or chocolate cake covered in rich dark chocolate ganache and finished with dark chocolate drippings, and chocolate ganache, crushed Oreos and premium imported berries; Strawberries 'N Cream Cake (P3,650), or moist strawberry cake with cream cheese frosting top premium strawberries and edible dust.

Naked Patisserie also offers the Luxe Whiskey Set (P6,545), which includes a choice of Naked Patisserie cake, Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake Truffles, and Johnny Walker Black Label Whiskey; and the Luxe Wine Gift Set, (starts at P4,145), which includes a choice of Naked Patisserie Cake, 12 Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake Truffles, and a selection of premium sparkling wine, rose, white, or red wine.

Meanwhile, there is also the Savory Holiday Snacker (P3,950), a Christmas tree-shaped grazing box with cheeses, cold cuts, and 10 Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake Truffles.

A Sweet Tooth Holiday Snacker (P3,950) version is available and comes with French Kiss Cookies, French macarons, Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake Truffles, candied almonds, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, and more.

Those who want Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake Truffles may order in boxes of three, eight, or 16, with prices ranging from P260 to P1,250.

Orders may be made online through Naked Patisserie's website.

'SIMPOL' COOKBOOK BY CHEF TATUNG SARTHOU

Best-selling author and restaurateur Chef Tatung Sarthou has launched his latest offering under ABS-CBN Books titled "Simpol: The Cookbook," which features 101 contemporary recipes inspired by Filipino classics and other popular dishes.

Named after his popular online cooking show "Simpol," the book highlights recipes that can be pulled off both by newbie and seasoned cooks using basic ingredients and easy directions.

The recipe book is likewise made more helpful with its added QR code feature, which allows anyone with a phone camera and an internet connection to simply access cooking videos of the recipe online.

"Simpol: The Cookbook" is available on ABS-CBN Books' Lazada and Shopee stores for P350.